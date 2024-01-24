Contrasting Gemini Group Global (OTCMKTS:GMNI) and Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST)

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) and Gemini Group Global (OTCMKTS:GMNI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Westrock Coffee has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gemini Group Global has a beta of -2.27, suggesting that its share price is 327% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Westrock Coffee and Gemini Group Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westrock Coffee -5.31% -94.58% -3.99% Gemini Group Global N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

46.4% of Westrock Coffee shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.1% of Westrock Coffee shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Westrock Coffee and Gemini Group Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westrock Coffee 0 0 2 0 3.00 Gemini Group Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Westrock Coffee presently has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.40%. Given Westrock Coffee’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Westrock Coffee is more favorable than Gemini Group Global.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Westrock Coffee and Gemini Group Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westrock Coffee $867.87 million 1.06 -$55.19 million ($0.77) -13.57 Gemini Group Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Gemini Group Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Westrock Coffee.

Summary

Westrock Coffee beats Gemini Group Global on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Westrock Coffee

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions and Sustainable Sourcing and Traceability. The company provides coffee sourcing, supply chain management, product development, roasting, packaging, and distribution services to the retail, food service and restaurant, convenience store and travel center, non-commercial account, CPG, and hospitality industries. The Beverage Solutions segment provides various packaging, including branded and private label coffee in bags, fractional packs, and single serve cups, as well as extract solutions. The Sustainable Sourcing and Traceability segment engages in delivery and settlement of forward sales contracts for green coffee. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

About Gemini Group Global

Gemini Group Global Corp. manufactures and distributes electronic cigarettes, e-liquid, and mods. Its products include prohibition juice, wildcat juice, moonshine juice, city gin, cat daddy, and white lightning juice. The company has the strategic alliance with Royal Vapour. The company was formerly known as Hull Energy, Inc. and changed its name to Gemini Group Global Corporation in September 2013. Gemini Group Global Corp. was founded in 1989 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas with manufacturing facility in California, United States and vapor shop in Las Vegas, Nevada.

