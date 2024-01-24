Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Shares Up 5.6%

Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) shot up 5.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.42 and last traded at $16.30. 238,827 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 572,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Core Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

Core Laboratories Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $759.67 million, a PE ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $125.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Core Laboratories’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Core Laboratories Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Core Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is 4.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLB. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $288,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $396,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 4,247 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $575,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 34,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 8,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

