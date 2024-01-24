CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Stock Performance

CORR stock opened at $0.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.15. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $2.22. The company has a market cap of $4.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CORR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 80,730.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,267,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000,000 after purchasing an additional 16,247,817 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 21,677 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates or leases regulated natural gas transmission and distribution lines and crude oil gathering, storage and transmission pipelines and associated rights-of-way.

