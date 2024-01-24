Corient Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,517,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,214 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned 1.08% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $111,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 330.6% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Family Capital Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 845.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $32.95 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $33.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.39.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

