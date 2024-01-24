Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $61.71 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,233,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 686,116 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $61,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPHQ. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 105.8% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 85.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
NYSEARCA:SPHQ opened at $55.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.75. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $44.04 and a 1 year high of $56.02.
About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.
