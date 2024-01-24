Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $70.03 Million Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Corient Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.07% of BlackRock worth $70,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 13.8% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 296 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 1,128 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 47,042.9% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 33,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,808,000 after buying an additional 32,930 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.5% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Grove Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at about $208,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, TD Cowen raised BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $785.73.

BlackRock Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:BLK opened at $792.56 on Wednesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $596.18 and a one year high of $819.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $773.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $711.01.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.82. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 30.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.4 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $5.10 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 54.78%.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.