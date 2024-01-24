Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,042 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total transaction of $514,141.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,496.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Down 1.6 %

BDX traded down $3.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $234.57. 1,232,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,517,394. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $228.62 and a one year high of $287.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.56, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.82.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.42. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BDX shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Becton, Dickinson and Company

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.