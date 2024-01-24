Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,280 shares during the period. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC increased its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 29,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 13,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 30,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ FMB traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,527. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.06 and a 200 day moving average of $50.16. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $48.08 and a one year high of $51.75.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1325 per share. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

