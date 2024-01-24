Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.29 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,007 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.28% of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYC. Garrison Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 15,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 9,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 12,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 14,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $74.84. The stock had a trading volume of 42,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,040. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.74 and a 200 day moving average of $70.72. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $59.20 and a twelve month high of $76.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $905.56 million, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.13.

About iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.