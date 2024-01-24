Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC Has $251,000 Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 444 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COST. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Steph & Co. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 74 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 888.9% in the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $686.51. 1,941,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,115,691. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $465.33 and a 52-week high of $698.66. The stock has a market cap of $304.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.60, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $639.88 and its 200 day moving average is $585.94.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The business had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.81%.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Yoram Rubanenko sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.33, for a total transaction of $1,700,825.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,910 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,750.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director W Craig Jelinek sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.93, for a total value of $5,487,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 216,212 shares in the company, valued at $148,306,297.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Yoram Rubanenko sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.33, for a total transaction of $1,700,825.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,910 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,750.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,252 shares of company stock valued at $14,733,084 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $635.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $675.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $693.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $638.96.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

