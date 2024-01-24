Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.66 Million Position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,579 shares during the period. First Trust Senior Loan ETF comprises 3.4% of Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $3,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 45,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management increased its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 7,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FTSL traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.80. 316,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,390. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.98 and a 200 day moving average of $45.77. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $44.53 and a twelve month high of $46.30.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $3.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

