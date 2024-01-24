Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC Has $6.25 Million Stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,843 shares during the quarter. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers makes up about 5.8% of Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $6,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RDVY. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,710,000. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 33,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 80,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 16,290 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,275,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,620,000 after purchasing an additional 88,202 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Advisors LLC now owns 137,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,408 shares during the period.

RDVY stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.05. 801,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,633. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.95 and its 200 day moving average is $48.00. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a twelve month low of $41.98 and a twelve month high of $52.16. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.3421 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

