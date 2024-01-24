Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 24.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMB. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 7.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 47,476 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the third quarter worth about $727,000. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $316,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 152,111 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,125,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 9.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,589 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

WMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

NYSE:WMB traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.03. The stock had a trading volume of 5,421,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,909,315. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.72. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $37.45.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

