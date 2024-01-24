Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK)

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Free Report) by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IAK. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the first quarter worth $206,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the first quarter worth $1,140,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 100.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 10,440 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,202,000.

Shares of IAK traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.59. The stock had a trading volume of 46,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,339. The firm has a market cap of $431.69 million, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.87. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a 52 week low of $80.39 and a 52 week high of $107.28.

The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Insurance index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of US insurance companies. IAK was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

