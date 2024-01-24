Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC Invests $227,000 in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 7.8% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 21.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interactive Brokers Group

In related news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 12,917 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.68, for a total value of $1,145,479.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 497,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,106,594.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Interactive Brokers Group news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 11,952 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $956,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,795,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 12,917 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.68, for a total value of $1,145,479.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 497,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,106,594.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,278 shares of company stock valued at $10,784,922. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

Interactive Brokers Group stock traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $91.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,044,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,803. The company has a market cap of $38.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.73. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.83 and a twelve month high of $95.59.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 4.66%. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 7.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IBKR. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.38.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

