Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC Sells 237 Shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY)

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.63% of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NFTY. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,389,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,340,000 after purchasing an additional 167,860 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 188,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,181,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth $3,397,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 51,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after buying an additional 5,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 54.9% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 45,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 15,971 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFTY traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.43. 35,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,737. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.59 and its 200-day moving average is $49.71. The company has a market capitalization of $130.63 million, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.72. First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $40.74 and a 1-year high of $55.17.

The First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NFTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NIFTY 50 Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of the 50 largest and most liquid Indian equity securities. NFTY was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

