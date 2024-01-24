Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Receives $44.90 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.90.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRNX. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

In related news, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 199,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $6,083,945.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,522 shares in the company, valued at $4,141,552.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 199,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $6,083,945.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,522 shares in the company, valued at $4,141,552.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $95,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,715,888.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 255,040 shares of company stock worth $7,975,305 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 382.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $37.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.25 and its 200-day moving average is $27.18. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $38.98.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.12). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.04% and a negative net margin of 4,223.27%. The company had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -3.66 EPS for the current year.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

