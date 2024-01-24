CRISPR Therapeutics AG to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($1.89) Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:CRSP)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, January 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.89) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($2.01). The consensus estimate for CRISPR Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.12) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.93) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.86) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.69) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($7.36) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.24) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.12) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.83) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. TD Cowen downgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.39.

NASDAQ CRSP opened at $66.19 on Monday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $37.55 and a twelve month high of $76.97. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.63 and its 200 day moving average is $54.55.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.63. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 240.84%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.24) EPS.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,711,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. CWM LLC increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 172.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

