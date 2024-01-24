Critical Comparison: Spruce Power (NYSE:SPRU) versus Aqua Power Systems (OTCMKTS:APSI)

Spruce Power (NYSE:SPRU – Get Free Report) and Aqua Power Systems (OTCMKTS:APSI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Spruce Power and Aqua Power Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spruce Power -95.77% -6.68% -1.97% Aqua Power Systems N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Spruce Power and Aqua Power Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spruce Power 0 0 0 0 N/A Aqua Power Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Spruce Power and Aqua Power Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spruce Power $23.19 million 3.07 -$93.93 million ($4.39) -0.89 Aqua Power Systems N/A N/A $560,000.00 N/A N/A

Aqua Power Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Spruce Power.

Risk & Volatility

Spruce Power has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aqua Power Systems has a beta of 4.34, suggesting that its share price is 334% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.3% of Spruce Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of Spruce Power shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Aqua Power Systems beats Spruce Power on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spruce Power

Spruce Power Holding Corporation owns and operates distributed solar energy assets in the United States. The company provides subscription-based services for homeowners and small businesses to own and maintain rooftop solar and battery storage. It offers its subscription-based services to approximately 72,000 customers. The company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Aqua Power Systems

Aqua Power Systems Inc. does not have significant operations. The company intends to engage in merger or acquisition opportunities. Previously, it was focused on the goal of developing solar energy collection farms on commercial and/or industrial buildings located on distressed, blighted, and/or underutilized commercial land in North Carolina and other southern states of the United States. The company was formerly known as NC Solar Inc. and changed its name to Aqua Power Systems Inc. in August 2014. Aqua Power Systems Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Winter Park, Florida.

