CrossAmerica Partners LP to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.53 (NYSE:CAPL)

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.525 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st.

CrossAmerica Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 176.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect CrossAmerica Partners to earn $0.90 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 233.3%.

CrossAmerica Partners Stock Performance

CAPL traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $23.56. The company had a trading volume of 40,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,194. CrossAmerica Partners has a fifty-two week low of $17.91 and a fifty-two week high of $23.90. The stock has a market cap of $894.57 million, a P/E ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.86 and its 200 day moving average is $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CrossAmerica Partners ( NYSE:CAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 124.19%. As a group, analysts predict that CrossAmerica Partners will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CrossAmerica Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrossAmerica Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 8,778 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in CrossAmerica Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $459,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $359,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 7.6% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.85% of the company’s stock.

About CrossAmerica Partners

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

Featured Stories

