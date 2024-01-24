CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $23.99

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.99 and last traded at $23.61, with a volume of 43202 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on CrossAmerica Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

CrossAmerica Partners Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $891.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.89 and its 200-day moving average is $21.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.25, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.14. CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 124.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. On average, research analysts expect that CrossAmerica Partners LP will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

CrossAmerica Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.94%. CrossAmerica Partners’s payout ratio is 198.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrossAmerica Partners

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in CrossAmerica Partners during the 1st quarter worth $250,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 210,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after buying an additional 17,620 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 7.6% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 313,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,827,000 after acquiring an additional 68,459 shares in the last quarter. 23.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrossAmerica Partners Company Profile

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

See Also

