CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Sets New 52-Week High After Strong Earnings

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $14.82 and last traded at $14.70, with a volume of 140570 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.60.

The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $122.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.17 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 14.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CFB. TheStreet raised CrossFirst Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on CrossFirst Bankshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Stephens raised CrossFirst Bankshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised CrossFirst Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

Insider Activity at CrossFirst Bankshares

In other CrossFirst Bankshares news, Director Michael Kent Robinson sold 23,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $246,903.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,300 shares in the company, valued at $714,483. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 34,337 shares of company stock valued at $357,102 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CrossFirst Bankshares

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 158,723.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 651,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,498,000 after buying an additional 650,767 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,890,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,799,000 after purchasing an additional 403,220 shares in the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,002,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 389.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 215,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 171,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,618,000. 54.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrossFirst Bankshares Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $726.19 million, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, 1-4 family real estate, multifamily real estate, commercial and industrial, energy, and consumer loans.

