Customers Bancorp (CUBI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.76 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.99. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $217.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.29 million. On average, analysts expect Customers Bancorp to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Customers Bancorp Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:CUBI opened at $53.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.70. Customers Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $60.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on CUBI shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Customers Bancorp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Customers Bancorp from $51.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Customers Bancorp from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Customers Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Customers Bancorp

In other news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total value of $64,734.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,437,262.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total transaction of $64,734.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,437,262.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 51,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $2,124,922.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,177,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,826,155.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,939 shares of company stock valued at $6,677,550 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Customers Bancorp

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SevenOneSeven Capital Management lifted its position in Customers Bancorp by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 8,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Customers Bancorp by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 73,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

