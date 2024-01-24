D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) to Issue $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th.

D.R. Horton has raised its dividend by an average of 13.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. D.R. Horton has a dividend payout ratio of 7.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect D.R. Horton to earn $15.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.8%.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

DHI opened at $143.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.63. D.R. Horton has a 1-year low of $89.05 and a 1-year high of $157.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DHI shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.22.

View Our Latest Research Report on DHI

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $59,318.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,086.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $59,318.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,086.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $185,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,759. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,764,908. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 5,286 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 7,667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 16,694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.