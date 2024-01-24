Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Shares Down 4.2%

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.02 and last traded at $20.09. 652,954 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 911,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Daqo New Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.57.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on DQ

Daqo New Energy Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.38.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($1.79). Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $484.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DQ. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $399,000. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the fourth quarter worth $11,480,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Daqo New Energy by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 8,775 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the 4th quarter worth $607,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 45.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 137,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after acquiring an additional 43,258 shares during the period. 57.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Daqo New Energy

(Get Free Report)

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.