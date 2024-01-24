Deutsche Telekom (ETR:DTE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $23.38

Deutsche Telekom AG (ETR:DTE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €23.38 ($25.41) and last traded at €23.26 ($25.28), with a volume of 6774901 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €23.25 ($25.27).

Deutsche Telekom Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €22.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €20.73. The company has a market cap of $115.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.78, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Featured Stories

