Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target Cut to $59.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 42.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.71.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $41.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.20. Devon Energy has a 1-year low of $40.51 and a 1-year high of $66.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.52.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 24.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 10,065 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares during the last quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $359,000. Visionary Horizons LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth $811,000. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,425 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 6,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 25,066 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

