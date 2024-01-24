Digital 9 Infrastructure (LON:DGI9) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $24.86

Digital 9 Infrastructure (LON:DGI9 – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 24.86 ($0.32) and last traded at GBX 24.98 ($0.32), with a volume of 1533085 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25.55 ($0.32).

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 32.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 44.91. The company has a market cap of £216.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,555.00.

In other news, insider Keith Mansfield acquired 166,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.38) per share, for a total transaction of £50,005.20 ($63,539.01). Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Digital 9 Infrastructure PLC specializes in investment in digital infrastructure assets.

