Diligent Investors LLC Boosts Holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL)

Diligent Investors LLC raised its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL – Free Report) by 176.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,553 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,384,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 45,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 10,229 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.86. 56,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,144. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.07. The company has a market cap of $187.21 million, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.45. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July has a fifty-two week low of $24.03 and a fifty-two week high of $27.40.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (IJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

