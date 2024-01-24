Diligent Investors LLC Cuts Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Diligent Investors LLC lessened its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 17.8% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in AbbVie by 80.4% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after purchasing an additional 33,661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.13.

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV traded down $2.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.62. 3,273,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,439,307. The company has a market cap of $296.32 billion, a PE ratio of 45.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.52. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $167.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 169.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

