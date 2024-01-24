Diligent Investors LLC Lowers Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Diligent Investors LLC trimmed its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,179 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMAT shares. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.92.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Trading Up 4.6 %

AMAT traded up $7.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $174.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,593,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,465,222. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $145.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.70. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.96 and a 52-week high of $175.96.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 15.78%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

