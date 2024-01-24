Diligent Investors LLC Reduces Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Diligent Investors LLC lowered its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,678 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 88,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 47,911 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $14,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its stake in Home Depot by 8.0% during the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,700 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,543,616 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $475,156,000 after purchasing an additional 92,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 10,351 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Home Depot stock traded down $2.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $348.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,536,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,091,909. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The company has a market cap of $346.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $362.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $336.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $320.48.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.66%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,103.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,334.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer lowered Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.31.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

