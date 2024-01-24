Diligent Investors LLC Sells 6,099 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Diligent Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,099 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth $10,304,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.7% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 176,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,846,000 after acquiring an additional 7,991 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth about $2,072,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 88.5% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 452,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,109,000 after purchasing an additional 212,369 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.41. The company had a trading volume of 28,214,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,265,895. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.89 and its 200 day moving average is $32.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.76 and a fifty-two week high of $45.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.59.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on PFE. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.22.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

