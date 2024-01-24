Diligent Investors LLC Sells 892 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Diligent Investors LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 892 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $360,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1,818.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 8,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VRP traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $23.36. The stock had a trading volume of 317,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,442. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $20.88 and a 1-year high of $23.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.55.

About Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

