Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) Shares Down 3.3%

Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) dropped 3.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $62.79 and last traded at $63.81. Approximately 25,557 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 287,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IRON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered Disc Medicine from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.56.

Disc Medicine Stock Down 6.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.27 and a 200-day moving average of $52.29.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.17. On average, equities analysts forecast that Disc Medicine, Inc. will post -3.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kevin Bitterman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $1,280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 786,160 shares in the company, valued at $50,314,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Disc Medicine news, Director Kevin Bitterman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $1,280,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 786,160 shares in the company, valued at $50,314,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 77,951 shares of Disc Medicine stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total value of $4,895,322.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,515,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,194,375.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 205,541 shares of company stock valued at $12,560,433 in the last 90 days. 4.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Disc Medicine

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Disc Medicine during the third quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Disc Medicine in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Disc Medicine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Disc Medicine by 134,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Disc Medicine during the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000.

About Disc Medicine

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

