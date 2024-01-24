Doug Ramshaw Purchases 50,000 Shares of Minera Alamos Inc. (CVE:MAI) Stock

Posted by on Jan 24th, 2024

Minera Alamos Inc. (CVE:MAIGet Free Report) Director Doug Ramshaw purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,250.00.

Doug Ramshaw also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, December 18th, Doug Ramshaw bought 15,000 shares of Minera Alamos stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.32 per share, with a total value of C$4,725.00.
  • On Friday, December 8th, Doug Ramshaw bought 24,000 shares of Minera Alamos stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.34 per share, with a total value of C$8,040.00.
  • On Wednesday, December 6th, Doug Ramshaw acquired 16,000 shares of Minera Alamos stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,360.00.

Minera Alamos Stock Performance

Shares of CVE MAI traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$0.33. 81,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 5.86 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.33 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$150.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 1.33. Minera Alamos Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.26 and a 1-year high of C$0.47.

Minera Alamos (CVE:MAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.79 million for the quarter. Minera Alamos had a negative net margin of 30.26% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Minera Alamos Inc. will post 0.0502152 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Minera Alamos from C$1.00 to C$0.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th.

About Minera Alamos

Minera Alamos Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. Its property portfolio includes the 100% owned Santana project consisting of 9 mining claims with an area of approximately 3,100 hectares located in the east-southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora; 100% owned Cerro de Oro project covering an area of 6,500 hectares situated in Zacatecas, Mexico; and 100% owned La Fortuna project covering an area of 6,100 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

