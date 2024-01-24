Doug Ramshaw Purchases 50,000 Shares of Minera Alamos Inc. (CVE:MAI) Stock

Minera Alamos Inc. (CVE:MAI – Get Free Report) Director Doug Ramshaw purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,250.00.
Doug Ramshaw also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 18th, Doug Ramshaw bought 15,000 shares of Minera Alamos stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.32 per share, with a total value of C$4,725.00.
- On Friday, December 8th, Doug Ramshaw bought 24,000 shares of Minera Alamos stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.34 per share, with a total value of C$8,040.00.
- On Wednesday, December 6th, Doug Ramshaw acquired 16,000 shares of Minera Alamos stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,360.00.
Minera Alamos Stock Performance
Shares of CVE MAI traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$0.33. 81,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 5.86 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.33 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$150.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 1.33. Minera Alamos Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.26 and a 1-year high of C$0.47.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Minera Alamos from C$1.00 to C$0.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MAI
About Minera Alamos
Minera Alamos Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. Its property portfolio includes the 100% owned Santana project consisting of 9 mining claims with an area of approximately 3,100 hectares located in the east-southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora; 100% owned Cerro de Oro project covering an area of 6,500 hectares situated in Zacatecas, Mexico; and 100% owned La Fortuna project covering an area of 6,100 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Minera Alamos
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Will leverage and pricing power drive Netflix to a record high?
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Is it a logical time to buy Logitech?
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- 3 just-upgraded energy stocks to put on your radar
Receive News & Ratings for Minera Alamos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minera Alamos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.