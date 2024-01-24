DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.63-0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.88. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$2.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.04 billion. DuPont de Nemours also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.85-0.87 EPS.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 0.4 %

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $74.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.99. The company has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.34. DuPont de Nemours has a fifty-two week low of $62.80 and a fifty-two week high of $78.74.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 37.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised DuPont de Nemours from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.89.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DD

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth $424,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 254.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 31.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Get Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.