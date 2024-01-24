DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.63-0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.88. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$2.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.04 billion. DuPont de Nemours also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.85-0.87 EPS.
DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 0.4 %
DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $74.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.99. The company has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.34. DuPont de Nemours has a fifty-two week low of $62.80 and a fifty-two week high of $78.74.
DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 37.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth $424,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 254.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 31.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.
