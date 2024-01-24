East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $654.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.91 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 33.62% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.37 EPS.

Shares of EWBC stock opened at $73.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.07. The company has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.42. East West Bancorp has a 1 year low of $33.86 and a 1 year high of $80.98.

EWBC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.09.

In other East West Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 12,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total transaction of $759,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,503,291.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total transaction of $759,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,503,291.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Molly Campbell sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $279,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,563.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,100 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 17.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $836,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 77,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,821 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in East West Bancorp by 221.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,803,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,792,000 after purchasing an additional 86,848 shares during the last quarter. 87.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

