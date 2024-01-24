East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 33.62%. The business had revenue of $654.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.91 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

East West Bancorp Stock Up 1.0 %

East West Bancorp stock opened at $73.68 on Wednesday. East West Bancorp has a 1-year low of $33.86 and a 1-year high of $80.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.07.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Molly Campbell sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $279,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,946 shares in the company, valued at $742,563.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Molly Campbell sold 4,500 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $279,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,946 shares in the company, valued at $742,563.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 12,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total value of $759,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,503,291.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,500 shares of company stock worth $1,108,100 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 69,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on EWBC. Stephens began coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on East West Bancorp from $62.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.17.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

