easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ESYJY shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded easyJet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 570 ($7.24) to GBX 540 ($6.86) in a research report on Monday, October 2nd.

Get easyJet alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on easyJet

easyJet Trading Up 6.5 %

easyJet Company Profile

Shares of easyJet stock opened at $6.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.59. easyJet has a 1-year low of $4.24 and a 1-year high of $6.62.

(Get Free Report

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. The company engages in the provision of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing activities; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.