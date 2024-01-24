Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 23,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,556,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $512,000. SP Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 9,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,926,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

LLY stock traded up $5.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $635.19. 593,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,873,840. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $598.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $561.43. The stock has a market cap of $602.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.02, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.31. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $309.20 and a fifty-two week high of $647.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 48.12% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 81.88%.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.60, for a total value of $761,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,542,630 shares in the company, valued at $64,264,721,928. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.60, for a total transaction of $761,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,542,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,264,721,928. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,120 shares of company stock worth $39,862,068. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LLY. Citigroup raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $727.00 to $822.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $587.52.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

