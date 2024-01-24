EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) versus Sigma Designs (OTCMKTS:SIGM) Head-To-Head Contrast

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Free Report) and Sigma Designs (OTCMKTS:SIGM – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares EMCORE and Sigma Designs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get EMCORE alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EMCORE -72.56% -30.95% -18.42% Sigma Designs N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for EMCORE and Sigma Designs, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EMCORE 0 0 4 0 3.00 Sigma Designs 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

EMCORE currently has a consensus price target of $2.25, indicating a potential upside of 287.06%. Given EMCORE’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe EMCORE is more favorable than Sigma Designs.

This table compares EMCORE and Sigma Designs’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EMCORE $97.72 million 0.46 -$75.36 million ($1.38) -0.42 Sigma Designs $65.90 million N/A -$120.04 million N/A N/A

EMCORE has higher revenue and earnings than Sigma Designs.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.7% of EMCORE shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of EMCORE shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Sigma Designs shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

EMCORE has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sigma Designs has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

EMCORE beats Sigma Designs on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EMCORE

(Get Free Report)

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fiber optic gyro, ring laser gyro, and micro electromechanical system-based inertial sensors and systems in the United States and internationally. It offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as gyroscopes and multi-axis sensors, inertial measurement units, fiber optic gyroscopes, quartz micro electromechanical systems, inertial navigation systems, tactical navigation, and naval and amphibious navigation, as well as radar positioning and pointing systems, and battlefield/artillery survey systems. The company sells its products through direct sales force, application engineers, third-party sales representatives, and distributors. EMCORE Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Alhambra, California.

About Sigma Designs

(Get Free Report)

Sigma Designs, Inc., an integrated system-on-chip solutions provider, provides intelligent platforms for use in the home entertainment, and home and industrial control appliances. The company offers mobile Internet of Things solutions used primarily for tracking applications, such as small tags that can be attached to track pets, keys, children, luggage, and vehicles. It also offers legacy products; and software development kits and engineering support services for hardware and software. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales force, manufacturer representatives, distributors, and resellers to end-product manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, and original design manufacturers in Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. Sigma Designs, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Receive News & Ratings for EMCORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.