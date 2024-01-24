Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stock Position Raised by Guinness Asset Management LTD

Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,434 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD owned about 0.11% of Enphase Energy worth $18,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $443,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Enphase Energy by 326.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 160,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,857,000 after acquiring an additional 122,735 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 2.4% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 25,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the second quarter worth $2,273,000. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 12.2% during the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ENPH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Monday, November 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $190.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Enphase Energy from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.66.

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 1,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $90.23 per share, with a total value of $100,877.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,272,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,773,913.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Shares of ENPH stock traded down $3.23 on Wednesday, reaching $108.07. 3,901,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,186,374. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.49 and a 1 year high of $247.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.36. The company has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.62.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $551.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.27 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 63.06% and a net margin of 21.08%. Equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

