Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSCP) Plans $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSCP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.3125 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.
Enterprise Financial Services Price Performance
EFSCP traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.56. 1,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,795. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.74. Enterprise Financial Services has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $22.01.
Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile
