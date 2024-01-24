EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target Lowered to $145.00 at Raymond James

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $148.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 29.36% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.27.

NYSE EOG traded up $1.72 on Wednesday, hitting $112.09. 3,522,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,903,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.85 and its 200 day moving average is $124.98. EOG Resources has a 52 week low of $98.52 and a 52 week high of $137.95. The company has a market capitalization of $65.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.41.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. Research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 77.6% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 530.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

