EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Down 3.4%

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $284.84 and last traded at $287.98. Approximately 92,652 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 420,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $298.11.

EPAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded EPAM Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $302.14.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $281.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.07. The firm has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.19. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. EPAM Systems’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,073,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other EPAM Systems news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 8,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.67, for a total value of $2,106,709.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,898.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,073,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,676 shares of company stock valued at $2,538,710. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,499,194 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,685,444,000 after acquiring an additional 657,883 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,791,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,395,000 after acquiring an additional 19,130 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,358,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $979,544,000 after acquiring an additional 385,196 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $733,197,000 after purchasing an additional 206,636 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,764,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $523,474,000 after purchasing an additional 38,642 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

