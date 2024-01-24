Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stake Boosted by Paragon Advisors LLC

Paragon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,005 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Etsy by 121.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. 92.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ETSY traded down $1.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,781,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,175,437. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 2.06. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.20 and a 1-year high of $149.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.81.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $636.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.75 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 71.32% and a net margin of 12.30%. As a group, analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Etsy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on Etsy from $108.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.85.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

