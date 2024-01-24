Europa Oil & Gas (LON:EOG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.86

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc (LON:EOG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.86 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.93 ($0.01), with a volume of 5502500 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.95 ($0.01).

Europa Oil & Gas Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £8.92 million, a P/E ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 7.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Insider Transactions at Europa Oil & Gas

In related news, insider Alastair Stuart bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £5,000 ($6,353.24). In other Europa Oil & Gas news, insider Alastair Stuart acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £5,000 ($6,353.24). Also, insider Will Holland acquired 736,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £7,367.81 ($9,361.89). Insiders own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

About Europa Oil & Gas

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company owns a working interest in the West Firsby and Crosby Warren fields, and a 65% non-operated interest in the Whisby W4 well located in the East Midlands; and the Inishkea prospect comprising FEL 4/19 licence located in the Slyne basin, Ireland.

