Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

ESEA stock opened at $36.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $258.32 million, a P/E ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.26. Euroseas has a fifty-two week low of $16.88 and a fifty-two week high of $38.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $4.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $1.06. Euroseas had a net margin of 60.14% and a return on equity of 46.99%. The company had revenue of $52.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.66 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Euroseas will post 14.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 9th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. Euroseas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.69%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESEA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Euroseas in the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Euroseas by 375.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,232 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Euroseas in the first quarter valued at $308,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euroseas in the first quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Euroseas in the first quarter worth about $766,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 02, 2023, it had a fleet of 18 vessels, including 11 feeder and 7 intermediate containerships with a cargo capacity of approximately 56, 061 twenty-foot equivalent unit.

