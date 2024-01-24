EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 37 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 2.4% in the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 6.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,955 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 6.2% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,076,218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $330,521,000 after purchasing an additional 63,260 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 6.9% in the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of ACN traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $370.13. The stock had a trading volume of 300,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,753. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $372.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $343.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $323.30.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.82%.

Accenture declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on ACN shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total transaction of $2,622,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,830 shares in the company, valued at $10,441,220.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $324,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 35,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,657,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total value of $2,622,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,441,220.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,884 shares of company stock worth $9,296,856 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

